Letter to the editor: Say no to increasing car license tab fees

Editor:

The Edmonds City Council on Tuesday’s meeting will be reviewing a proposal to double the vehicle license tab fee from $20 to $40. Per the proposal, this increase is needed to cover the city’s rising street maintenance and operating costs. Such an increase puts a further burden on our community residents who are just coming out of a pandemic and are battling paycheck to paycheck because of the high costs of inflation.

If the city needs additional revenue for roads, they need to revisit its Capital Improvements Project plan and cut out any projects that are not absolutely necessary and move those funds over to road maintenance.

It’s also not a fair tax on the residents of the city when a large percentage of vehicular traffic is from nonresidents. Especially, traffic coming to Edmonds in terms of tourism, ferry usage, the Edmonds holiday market, Summer markets, Center for the Arts, Art Festival, Taste of Edmonds, Bird Fest, and Classic Car Show, all of which bring in a significant amount of non-resident traffic that causes wear and tear on our roadways.

The City of Lynnwood used its federal COVID relief money to fill the gap in the city’s maintenance budget. Why doesn’t the City of Edmonds do the same thing? Or has the city already spent its entire share of COVID relief funds on other projects?

It’s time for the council to say “no” to the increase in car tabs and look for a better source of road maintenance funding.

Duane Farmen

Edmonds