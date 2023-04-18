Letter to the editor: School district arts programs integral to developing well-rounded students

Editor:
My name is Bethany Harper. I’m the mother of a freshman and sophomore. This is our first year at Meadowdale HS (MHS). MHS gives children the opportunity to learn and build skills through their arts programs. It would be a great disservice to the present students as well as future classes to cut these programs. The fine arts like theater, band, and choir are integral to developing well-rounded students into high-achieving adults.
On a personal note, Play Production (PP) has been so important to my students this year. My freshman struggles with depression and identity. PP gives him a reason to keep living. The friendships he’s building have helped him find community at MHS. He’s learning leadership skills, team building, public speaking, and increasing his confidence. My daughter is introverted, but that hasn’t stopped her from investing in PP. It has challenged her and is also building leadership and public speaking skills. The tools they derive from the theater program will be directly applicable to college classes, work experience, and many other areas of life beyond high school.
Bethany Harper
Lynnwood
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.