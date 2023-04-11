Letter to the editor: Why Diane Buckshnis is best qualified to be Edmonds’ next mayor

Editor:

Diane Buckshnis is uniquely qualified to be our next mayor for many reasons. Most of these you can read on her website – dianebuckshnis.com. I’ve known Diane, as a neighbor, for 20 years — the Diane who has worked for and in our community as a private citizen – many of these years outside her duties as a councilmember.

Diane sent out the yearly email reminder to our neighborhood that it was time to clean up Hutt Park. She also was involved in the creation of the off-leash dog park. For years she helped manage the Grotto at our Arts Festival with funds going to provide for scholarships to needy graduating high school students. As part of the Snohomish County Guardian Ad Litem program, she procures Christmas gifts and books through the Edmonds Bookshop for children of incarcerated folks.

It is imperative we have someone at the helm who is ready, qualified, to be mayor on day one – someone with financial experience on the municipal level. Diane is ready to take on the many serious issues and major projects facing us in the near future such as the long-neglected code update, Comprehensive Plan, infrastructure, zoning, density standards, sewer and more. For a complete view of Diane’s goals, accomplishments and qualifications, visit her website.

Diane exemplifies the Rotarian motto “Service Above Self.”

You are invited to the Diane Buckshnis for Mayor Kick-Off at Gallagher’s, Monday, April 24, 6-8 p.m. Pizza and beer served.

Theresa Campa Hutchison, R.N. ret.

Diane Buckshnis for Mayor campaign team member