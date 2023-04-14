Mayoral candidate Brad Shipley to host campaign launch May 7

With a promise to restore community trust and create opportunities for collaboration, City of Edmonds Senior Planner Brad Shipley on Friday outlined his reasons for running to become Edmonds’ next mayor.

Shipley confirmed earlier this week that he had filed with the Public Disclosure Commission, a required step before filing for office. He will face three already declared candidates: incumbent Mayor Mike Nelson, City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis and retired business owner Mike Rosen.

Shipley also ran for mayor in 2019, losing in the primary to Nelson, then a city councilmember, and current City Councilmember Neil Tibbott.

In a Friday news release, Shipley pointed to his professional background in city planning and his experience addressing topics such as housing, transportation and the environment. He said he is equipped “to address longstanding issues and lead a community conversation toward solutions that work for everyone.”

Shipley graduated from the University of Washington College of Built Environments and brings over 20 years of experience in city planning and community building to his candidacy. He said he is focused on strategies that promote strong neighborhoods and build community resiliency.

“Above all, I am an optimist,” Shipley said. “I believe that Edmonds is an exceptional city with even greater potential in the future, and I am committed to making that vision a reality. I will bring a new, informed energy and perspective to the table and will always put the best interests of our community first. With your support, we can build a prosperous future for Edmonds.”

Edmonds has the tools to address new state housing mandates, Shipley said, adding he believes that it’s important “for the community to come together and determine what kind of Edmonds they want for the next 20, 30, 50 years.” He said he is committed to careful planning and leading a productive conversation with the intent to preserve what is most important to Edmonds while accommodating future growth.

“I welcome conversations with anyone, regardless of political ideology,” he said. “As mayor, I am interested in ideas, no matter how small, that can lead to having a positive impact. Over the coming months, I look forward to meeting with each and every one of you to hear your ideas, concerns, and hopes for our city. Together, let’s create a future that we can all be proud of.”

The community is invited to learn more about Shipley during an event at Brigid’s Bottleshop on May 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. In addition, he plans to host a series of Block Walk events over the coming months to meet neighbors and discuss neighborhood-level concerns. Anyone interested in hosting a Block Walk can email his campaign at info@VoteBrad.org.

Shipley has lived with his wife — an Edmonds School District teacher — and their two daughter in the Lake Ballinger neighborhood for 16 years. In his spare time, he enjoys volunteer work, cooking, travelingand gardening.

The campaign website is currently being developed and expected to go live soon. Vvisit www.VoteBrad.org to sign up for updates.