Meg Keogh: She loved the Edmonds community and volunteering

Margaret Ann (Meg) Grenier Keogh

December 2, 1948 – April 6, 2023

Margaret Ann Keogh, who brought sparkle to the lives of many who knew her as “Meg,” died suddenly April 6, 2023. She made friends with everyone she met and was a welcoming hostess at many gatherings in her home and garden.

Meg was born December 2, 1948, in Seattle to Robert Bertrand and Clara Marie Grenier. She graduated from Lincoln High School. Meg attended Washington State University receiving a degree in Education and studied at Harvard University receiving a degree in Marketing. She honed her cooking skills by attending Le Cordon Bleu school of cooking in Paris, France.

A world traveler, Meg had the opportunity to live in many exciting and beautiful places. She returned to Edmonds for the past 5 years when she realized it was one of her favorite places to settle and enjoy life.

Meg owned a very successful and highly regarded residential and commercial interior design company, MAK Associates.

Meg loved the Edmonds community and volunteering. She served on the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission and was a generous donor to many Edmonds organizations. Meg also volunteered at the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Shop, creating beautiful displays and assisting with the annual fashion show. One of her greatest interests was gardening and she was a member of the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club.

Meg is survived by her daughter Vivienne and her brother Robert Grenier.

In memory of Meg, donate your gently used goods to the Edmonds Waterfront Center Thrift Store on Edmonds Way, make some cookies to share, or simply smile when you see someone you haven’t made friends with yet.