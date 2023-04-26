Nelson warns violent criminals: ‘We will hunt you down and bring you to justice’

During a press conference near the site of Saturday night’s shooting of a 13-year-old Edmonds boy, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson addressed the recent spate of violent crime in Edmonds — a homicide and a drive-by shooting in the space of 72 hours. Nelson was joined by Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett, Assistant Chief Rod Sniffen and Commander Josh McClure.

“I’ve asked you to come here today to talk and answer questions about the recent violence we’ve been facing here in our city, and what we’re doing to address it,” the mayor began. “Our city takes public safety seriously. In the most recent budget, we have allocated more than $3 million to our police to cover seven additional police officers and create a new PSET (Problem-Solving Emphasis Team), equipping it with thermal imaging, night vision equipment and even drones to provide aerial support while crimes are in progress.

“We have also been in communication with the governor’s office about how to streamline and speed up the police academy training process, and I’m told that $9 million has been set aside to bring on three more police academies,” he explained. “Right now there’s a backlog of 49 officers in our county alone who have been hired by police departments like ours, but they can’t be trained because there’s simply no space at the academies – these officers are doing desk work when they could be out on the streets.

“But even with these challenges, our police are working overtime with skill and professionalism to keep our community safe,” Nelson continued. “We just had a homicide [referring to Thursday night’s murder in the Winco grocery store parking lot], and within 24 hours we caught him.”

Nelson, who is running for re-election to a second term as mayor and faces three primary opponents so far, went on to issue sternly worded warnings to those who would bring crime and violence to Edmonds.

“I have a message for those who think they can come to our town and harm our children: We will hunt you down and bring you to justice,” he said. “And to you wannabe and hardened criminals out there, I have a special message just for you – if you think you can come to our city to commit violence and use deadly force, I promise you that you will be met with deadly force from our officers.”

Nelson was followed by Chief Bennett, who stated that police are still actively investigating both incidents.

“We have a suspect in custody for the homicide and we are currently in investigations for the the drive-by shooting,” she said. “Our officers have literally been working night and day to close these cases, find the suspects and interview witnesses.”

Asked if these crimes were gang-related, Bennett could only respond that police are thoroughly investigating any relationship with gangs, but because these investigations are ongoing she could not comment specifically.

Bennett also addressed the shortage of police academy training slots and the shortage of officers in general.

“We currently have eight unfilled positions in the (police) department,” she explained. “Staffing shortages are one thing, but the other challenge is that once hired, the new officers are sitting there with not much to do while they wait to get into the academy — which is now taking five to six months. We fortunately sent two to the academy just yesterday – they’ve been waiting since being hired in November. While the $9 million from the governor for more academies will be a tremendous help in the future, we have a ‘right now’ issue of folks already hired who need to attend the academy.”

Police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure then took the podium to answer specific questions.

Asked if there were plans to ramp up security in the area of Winco — in the 21900 block of Highway 99 — McClure responded that while staffing is a challenge, police are working overtime to cover extra shifts.

“We have a very resilient staff who steps up no matter how tired they are,” he explained. “Even though we are short-staffed, our community pays us to do our job and we will step up to that. We are dedicated professionals and despite being short-staffed, I assure you that Edmonds is safe.”

Another reporter asked if these recent incidents indicate that crime rates are ramping up in Edmonds.

“There’s no doubt we’ve had a rough 72 hours,” McClure responded. “But if you look at overall crime rates, we’re actually trending down in violent crime here. These recent incidents are not a day-to-day thing for us. They happened over a few days. I assure you that the community is safe, and you’ve got dedicated professionals protecting you.”

The mayor then returned to the podium to close the session.

“In spite of all the issues our police department is facing, and despite these recent incidents, I can assure our citizens that we have a police force of highly trained and capable officers who are out there day and night while you’re asleep and your children are at school doing all they can to keep our community safe,” he said. “We look forward to more community cooperation, more resources from the state, and to partner with whomever and whenever we can to help ensure that violent criminals do not come to our community and cause harm.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel