New ’50 for 50′ exhibit opens at Edmonds Historical Museum

The Edmonds Historical Museum presents 50 for 50: Celebrating 50 Years of the Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society & the Edmonds Historical Museum, now being exhibited through Oct. 7, 2023.

Formed in 1973 by volunteers, the mission of the organization was to collect, preserve and display the historical origins of the city of Edmonds and surrounding area. Since then, the society and museum have amassed over 26,000 objects, documents and photographs representing the history and heritage of Edmonds and the greater South Snohomish County area. Though the mission has evolved over time, the museum is still dedicated to the core values of its origins: sharing and promoting the history of the community.

To honor and celebrate its past as an organization, the museum is displaying 50 artifacts from its collection, some never before seen, in the upper-level galleries.

The Edmonds Historical Museum is located at 118 5th Ave. N. It is open Thursday through Saturday between 1 and 4 p.m.