Night work to begin on Highway 99 in April

Night work is scheduled to begin the first week of April along Highway 99 between 244th and 240th Streets Southwest as part of the Highway 99 Revitalization & Gateway Stage 2 Project.

Construction work will include pavement removal, excavation, temporary striping and construction of the new center raised landscaped median south of 240th Street Southwest. Here’s what to expect while crews are working along this stretch of roadway:

The leftmost northbound lane along Hwy 99 between North 200th Street and 244th Street Southwest will be closed while crews convert the center lane into a raised landscaped median.

The two left lanes of southbound Highway 99 will be shifted to the west to make room for the work area. Left turns from northbound Highway 99 to westbound 240th Street Southwest will be prohibited, and the bus lane of southbound Hwy 99 will become a right-turn only onto 240th Street Southwest.

A stop sign will be temporarily installed at the intersection of Highway 99 and the westbound State Route 104 off-ramp.

The east sidewalk between 244th Street Southwest and Burlington Coat Factory will be closed. The west sidewalk will remain open.

In addition to work beginning between 244th and 240th Streets Southwest, construction for the Highway 99 Revitalization & Gateway Project Stage 2 continues between 240th and 210th Streets Southwest. Later this spring, night work is expected to occur in that area as crews add pavement striping. This work is weather dependent and is expected to start in mid-April or early May. Construction for the Highway 99 Revitalization & Gateway Stage 2 Project is expected to wrap up by the end of spring 2023.

Throughout construction:

Speeds will be reduced to 35 mph in the work area.

Most work will occur weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Some night work is required and will occur between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. weekdays.

You may notice an increase in noise, dust and vibration while crews are working.

During construction, the bus lane has been converted into a general-purpose lane along Highway 99 between North 200th Street and 244th Street Southwest. U-turns will be permitted during construction at signalized intersections only.

There will be temporary detours for people walking, rolling and biking while ADA-compliant curb ramps are installed

Every Tuesday, the city posts the construction schedule online here. While the city says it does its best to forecast dates, construction schedules are tentative and specific dates and details may change at a moment’s notice. Events like the weather or supply chain delays can change how work is sequenced. To learn more, you can visit www.edmondscorridor99.org, call the 24-hour noise hotline at 425-224-2424, or email Hwy99Stage2@edmondswa.gov

For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Jaime Hawkins at 425-754-4106 or via email at jaime.hawkins@edmondswa.gov.

Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en su idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Jaime Hawkins al 425-754-4106 o por correo electrónico a jaime.hawkins@edmondswa.gov.