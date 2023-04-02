One suspect arrested, one sought in burglary of Edmonds home under construction Sunday

Edmonds police took a 28-year-old Arlington man into custody Sunday morning in connection with the burglary of a home under construction in the 700 block of Walnut Street.
Police were still looking for a second suspect, described as an “older skinny white male” with a backpack who left on foot, Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said.
Police were called to the scene after passersby reported the incident around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, McClure said. Both a police drone and a K9 team were deployed during a search for suspects and units from Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.
A vehicle believed to be connected with the suspects was impounded as evidence, McClure added.
