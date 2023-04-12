Pedestrian safety projects, 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor among items discussed in council committees Tuesday

Pedestrian safety is always a hot-button issue in Edmonds. On Tuesday night, members of the City Council’s Parks and Public Works Committee received an update on the seven projects chosen citywide for the city’s 2023 traffic calming program.

This year, the program had a budget of $33,000 to address speeding concerns and reduce cut-through traffic on streets where a problem can be documented. For a location to be considered, residents had to submit both a citizen action request and a neighborhood petition form to the city.

City Transportation Engineer Bertrand Haus explained that because the funding is limited, the city ranks all requests based on the results of a speed study conducted at each proposed location. After that, the area is evaluated based on factors that include the volume of pedestrian and vehicle traffic, the location’s proximity to schools and parks and whether the area has sidewalks.

The following programs were funded this year, with materials ordered in April and construction expected to take place in July:

216th Street Southwest at 72nd Avenue West: This location is 400 feet west of Highway 99 near the old Value Village store,Swedish Edmonds Hospital, senior housing facilities and a park-and-ride lot. This proposal — along with five of the six others — calls for installation of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFBs) to draw attention to pedestrians.

5th Avenue South at Pine Street: This is the last crosswalk before 5th merges onto Highway 104.

5th Avenue South at Howell Way: This location is next to Hamburger Harry’s restaurant.

212th Street Southwest at 80th Avenue West: This is located just west of Edmonds-Woodway High School.

224th Street Southwest at 96th Avenue West: This intersection, near Westgate Elementary School, was the topic of numerous public comments at council meetings earlier this year. The city will place the same flashing beacons as planned for many of the other locations, even though a number of residents had proposed that the intersection be converted to a four-way stop. Based on national standards, the traffic volumes don’t justify that step, Haus said.

3rd Avenue South and Walnut Street: This crosswalk is located just north of City Park.

g 5th Avenue and Main Street: The city will install flashing LEDs around the northbound movement stop sign. This is a high-priority intersection because many drivers treat the area around the fountain as a roundabout and don’t come to a complete stop.

“Anything we can do to get their attention at the stop sign would be great,” Councilmember and Committee Chair Dave Teitzel said.

Councilmember Diane Buckshnis asked whether speed bumps might be a possible solution for slowing down speeding drivers on Olympic View Drive. Haus replied that since Olympic View Drive is a collector road that sees an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 vehicles per day, speed bumps wouldn’t be ideal as drivers slowing down for them would likely cause rear-end accidents.

The parks and public works committee also heard about the city’s plan to purchase a vacant home at 7317 Lake Ballinger Way, with plans to eventually convert it to a stormwater treatment facility for Highway 104 runoff into Lake Ballinger. The council allocated $750,000 in its 2023 budget to buy the property, and the Washington State Department of Ecology is providing an additional $500,000 grant toward the purchase. An agreement governing that grant was the topic of council committee conversation Tuesday night.

The home is in poor condition and has been vacant for years. An environmental site assessment has been conducted for hazardous materials, and once those results are in the city will get an appraisal for the property and begin discussions with the property owners, City Engineer Rob English said.

The council’s finance committee meeting also discussed several items of interest. Among them:

A proposed contract for $67,793 with KPG Psomas for design work on the 4th Avenue Cultural Corridor Project. The council in 2022 approved allocating $34,000 that matches a state grant for project design. The idea behind the corridor — which covers the section of 4th Avenue stretching from Main Street to the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) on Daley Street — is to provide a space for cultural events and street artists that also feature art elements and a pocket park. The ECA is also contributing $20,000 toward the project.

The corridor has been under discussion since 2004, and it was the centerpiece of the city’s successful application to become the state’s first Creative District. However, some councilmembers have in the past questioned whether it was wise to fund a downtown project when the city has been focusing on other areas of Edmonds that have in the past been neglected.

Community Services and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum told finance committee members that the contract is below the $100,000 limit required for council approval. But selected contractor KPG Psomas would be eligible for an additional work beyond this phase — which only covers 10% design work — should additional funding become available later.

However, because there have been council concerns about the project in the past, Councilmember Vivian Olson suggested the item come before the full council for review, possibly on April 18.

Also during the finance committee meeting, the council reviewed budget amendments proposed by Administrative Services Director Dave Turley. Among them was a proposal to spend $85,000 to make the city’s Highway 99 satellite office more secure for the new police officer the city plans to station there. While supportive of the enhanced security, Councilmember and Finance Committee Chair Will Chen cautioned against “investing too much money in that space,” given recent discussions about exploring the establishment of a full police station on Highway 99.

In addition, there was a request from Tatum to address the high demand for household grants being awarded to residents through the city’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The $500,000 that the city budgeted for household grants for all of 2023 was distributed in three months, Tatum explained. Much of that money has gone to senior citizens, who “have been really hit hard with the fixed incomes and the inflation,” he added.

The city has $420,000 remaining in the 2024 budget for household grants and is proposing that it be pulled forward to the 2023 budget instead to cover additional grant requests. While supportive of the reallocation, Councilmember Susan Paine and others agreed that it would be important to keep an eye on the funds’ use to see if other adjustments need to be made.

Finally, the committee gave the go-ahead for preparation of a delegation bond ordinance, which would allow the city to refinance its bond debt when the timing is right for potential savings.

— By Teresa Wippel