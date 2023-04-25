Planning board April 26 to continue public hearing on design review process

The Edmonds Planning Board at its Wednesday, April 26 meeting will continue its public hearing on recommendations for permanent standards that would create a design review process through the Architectural Design Board for certain projects zoned general commercial as part of the Highway 99 subarea plan.

The proposed standards would replace those contained in an emergency interim ordinance approved during a Dec. 10 Edmonds City Council meeting. The ordinance waas aimed at addressing concerns voiced by residents of Edmonds’ Gateway neighborhood, just west of Highway 99, regarding the planned 261-unit Terrace Place apartment building there.

In other business, the planning board is scheduled to

– Discuss phase two of the Edmonds Tree Code update, regarding tree removals from private property.

– Discuss potential purchase of Hurst property for parkland.

The meeting is a hybrid format with an opportunity to attend in person or via Zoom. The remote meeting link is here. Meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and passcode is 007978. Or access by telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782.

The physical location is at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., third floor Brackett Room.