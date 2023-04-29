Play ball: Pacific Little Leaguers have their day at Lynndale Park

It was perfect weather for baseball at Lynnwood’s Lynndale Park Saturday as Pacific Little League hosted its annual Little League Day.

The event included a Parade of Players, with Pacific players and coaches taking to the field with their teammates — cheered on by family and friends. There were remarks by Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson, plus the singing of the national anthem by Nadia Leckie, and the recitation of the Little League Pledge by Pacific Little League baseball and softball player Ruby Cretin.

As always, the event was emceed by KING-TV’s Chris Ingalls.

Pacific Little League includes players who live or attend school in parts of Edmonds and Lynnwood. This year, the league has 82 teams with a total of 961 players. Learn more about Pacific Little League here.

— Photos by Robert Freeman