Poet’s Corner: Brainstorms, Eating Gummies at 80, Space Dust

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Brainstorms

I allow myself brainstorms nowadays

Welcome them even

Go so far as to scribble them down

Not sure why but I enjoy haywire thinking

My unsteady hieroglyphics

Whether unique left-hand printing

Or prehistoric cursive scrawl

Unmistakably me

The ol’ noggin can prove problematic though

Like my old worn-out fingers and hands

It tends to drop things

Manhandling days, dates, appointments

Names and numbers

In its own haphazard way

My brain too often clumsy when I most need precision

Thus life moves along these days

Notions and notations flowing out of control

Me in the middle of the flood

Stranded

Too proud to yell for help

I drift but cling to hope

Tom Fortin

~ ~ ~ ~

Eating Gummies At 80

So the other day I scanned my monthly Costco mailer

Spied the glossy ad for their giant economy jar of

Gummie vitamins for the umpteenth time

And the old brain said

“Just think how healthy and delicious

They would be”

Thus (and not for the first time)…Boom!

Impulse buy the very next day

Been munching on them, loving that fruity flavor

Ever since

The next step? Easy and absolutely predictable:

Step up to some of those SPECIAL gelatin fruit drops

At Green Acres, our neighborhood’s cozy little pot shop

Recommended by several of my octogenarian friends

Heck, yes. Seems like all my old fart friends

Are into such delicacies lately

Why not can stop working so hard trying to be patient?

Simply accept all the craziness in the world around us

Pop some super-powered pleasure pills

And just let the river flow

Oh, that first one was so delicious

Made Old Grumpy Gramps so much happier

So, you know…

I just had to gobble a few more today

No problem, at least once I got back home from the E.R.

Thank God they don’t sell those goodies

In any Costco-sized container

Or I’d be bankrupt—and divorced—by next month

Tom Fortin

~ ~ ~ ~

Space Dust

Suspended in the vast black sea of outer space

My floating capsule window reveals

A mega Marscape below

As my boggled brain rolls back

Strapped to one majestic rocket

That twenty-storied shimmering tower

Blasted through silent spacewash

Blistering the very skin of my ship

Earthbound no more I cross

Unfathomable miles of space dust

My blue marble home another mere blip

Lost in ever-expanding distance

Houses, streets, states. countries now fully foreign

Wife, children, family all lost to me

My mass of memories shed

Like layers of alien skin

How exactly will my cells adapt

Reform and devolve in some unknown valley

My substance just a tiny stain in some meteored crater

Atoms reshuffled, legacy erased

Tom Fortin

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

About the poet:

I’m a longtime, retired high school and community college teacher with plenty of time now for “Fooling with Words.” My active interest in creating my own poetry was launched by that Bill Moyers-titled PBS series in 1998. And lately I enjoy becoming more public with my poetic attempts.

I love my present Lynnwood/Edmonds/Sno-King life. The vibrant artistic climate surrounding us here today fills my heart — and my poetic spirit — to overflowing.