Poet’s Corner: The Falls, Billy Cuts Down The Apple Tree, All Things Being Equal

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.
THE FALLS
They fell from the sky and it was rain.
I fell from the ladder and it was disaster.
My neighbor fell and a broken hip
landed her in rehab.
My neighbor fell and whiskey
landed him in rehab.
All the leaves linger and wander after the fall.
I linger and wander in near death dreams.
The leaves are rehabbed
in a blanket of compost.
I wish I could fall
with a purposeful joy.
Like rain or hang gliders landing at last
to run across fields in rivulets, I would-
soak and disappear into ground water:
deep and waiting
to appear like an oracle in a sacred spring or
well – alive with goodness
and ready to partake in a new mistake.
Kristina Stapleton
~ ~ ~ ~
BILLY CUTS DOWN THE APPLE TREE
When he cut the dead tree down
he topped it first. The crown
hung like a chandelier, dangled
by wisteria that laced its tangled
fingers through the tresses of both
skeletal apple branched below
and fronds of Douglas fir above,
the twisted remnant of a grasping love.
He chopped the limbs to twigs
until they mounded up, sticks
tipped with lichen formed
a miniature forested berm
reminiscent of an alder bog
where cranberries and beavers lodge
but in the scale designed for model trains
that being close, look far off, gone away.
Gone the scaffold of a fruitful life;
the corner of the yard was filled with light.
Kristina Stapleton
~ ~ ~ ~
ALL THINGS BEING EQUAL
for Susanne/ Equinox, 2023
grey sea beneath a curdled sky
the surface a visible division
of even kingdoms
air
land
water
a floating raft of ducks mark
the middle, a live horizon,
migration come to land
arrow
omen
compass
a wild weathervane
of webbed paddling
points in two directions
hearts
toward
home
below them the octopus squirm
purple ghost swung around crab
a whirlwind of arms
each
one
sentient
we are grounded on shore
except in our imagination
that scurries and flies
salmon
rabbit
eagle
the flat bay calms the mud
to clarity in its layer
all its curlicues ironed
out
into
silence
Kristina Stapleton
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Born in Seattle, Kristina Stapleton has always lived in Western Washington, most recently in Edmonds. She is retired from her grueling jobs in the printing industry and also para-education where she loved working with autistic and special needs children. She writes for pleasure and enjoys sharing her “secret life” through her poetry at the EPIC poetry group. She is most recently published in Pandemic Poems, an anthology produced by Public Poetry/Houston available at Amazon.
