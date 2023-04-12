Poet’s Corner: The Falls, Billy Cuts Down The Apple Tree, All Things Being Equal

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

THE FALLS

They fell from the sky and it was rain.

I fell from the ladder and it was disaster.

My neighbor fell and a broken hip

landed her in rehab.

My neighbor fell and whiskey

landed him in rehab.

All the leaves linger and wander after the fall.

I linger and wander in near death dreams.

The leaves are rehabbed

in a blanket of compost.

I wish I could fall

with a purposeful joy.

Like rain or hang gliders landing at last

to run across fields in rivulets, I would-

soak and disappear into ground water:

deep and waiting

to appear like an oracle in a sacred spring or

well – alive with goodness

and ready to partake in a new mistake.

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~ ~

BILLY CUTS DOWN THE APPLE TREE

When he cut the dead tree down

he topped it first. The crown

hung like a chandelier, dangled

by wisteria that laced its tangled

fingers through the tresses of both

skeletal apple branched below

and fronds of Douglas fir above,

the twisted remnant of a grasping love.

He chopped the limbs to twigs

until they mounded up, sticks

tipped with lichen formed

a miniature forested berm

reminiscent of an alder bog

where cranberries and beavers lodge

but in the scale designed for model trains

that being close, look far off, gone away.

Gone the scaffold of a fruitful life;

the corner of the yard was filled with light.

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~ ~

ALL THINGS BEING EQUAL

for Susanne/ Equinox, 2023

grey sea beneath a curdled sky

the surface a visible division

of even kingdoms

air

land

water

a floating raft of ducks mark

the middle, a live horizon,

migration come to land

arrow

omen

compass

a wild weathervane

of webbed paddling

points in two directions

hearts

toward

home

below them the octopus squirm

purple ghost swung around crab

a whirlwind of arms

each

one

sentient

we are grounded on shore

except in our imagination

that scurries and flies

salmon

rabbit

eagle

the flat bay calms the mud

to clarity in its layer

all its curlicues ironed

out

into

silence

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Born in Seattle, Kristina Stapleton has always lived in Western Washington, most recently in Edmonds. She is retired from her grueling jobs in the printing industry and also para-education where she loved working with autistic and special needs children. She writes for pleasure and enjoys sharing her “secret life” through her poetry at the EPIC poetry group. She is most recently published in Pandemic Poems, an anthology produced by Public Poetry/Houston available at Amazon.