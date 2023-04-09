Public invited to annual Ed! member meeting April 11

The 2023 Annual Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!) member meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N.

The Ed! advisory board invites all to enjoy drinks and small bites from 6 to 8 p.m. to see what the organization has been up to and to help guide our future projects. Provide feedback and ask questions during the public comment section.

Ed! members and the general public are welcome to attend.

Members will also elect new board members to the advisory board. Ballots will be sent to all Ed! members via USPS and will include a link to a short online survey about the organization’s programs. To vote, members may bring completed ballots to the meeting or mail to Ed! at PO Box 284, Edmonds, WA postmarked by April 11.

The agenda includes:

Public comment

Year in review

Board nominations

Ed! members are encouraged to sign up and get involved on a committee such as communication and outreach, marketing and appearance and environment. Learn more about the committees here.

The Edmonds Downtown Alliance was formed in early 2013 as a business improvement district (BID). Through local business assessments, BIDs provide funding for programs such as beautification, marketing, and parking. The BID boundaries range from around 6th Avenue to the waterfront and from Bell to just beyond Howell.

For more information, visit www.edmondsdowntown.org.