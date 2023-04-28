Public Works Director Oscar Antillon to speak at Edmonds Civic Roundtable May 4

Oscar Antillon, director of public works and utilities for the City of Edmonds, is the speaker at the Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting on Thursday, May 4.

On the job since Oct. 1, Antillon leads a department responsible for street transportation, traffic control, storm runoff, surface water management, wastewater treatment and a wide range of infrastructure maintenance, operations and civil engineering services.

Following the presentation, there will be time for questions and table group discussions.

The event will run from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Edmonds Waterfront Center Banquet Room

Click here to register. To attend online, request a Zoom link by responding to this email: mesarost@yahoo.com.

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) also asks that you mark your calendars for Tuesday, May 30 at 5 p.m. when ECR will partner with My Edmonds News to host a “speed dating” opportunity to meet candidates who have filed for city council during the May 15 filing week. More details to follow.

To learn more about ECR, visit www.edmondscivicroundtable.org.