Reader view: Greenbelt or housing in south Edmonds?

I live on the east side of Highway 104 and have walked and driven in the vicinity of the proposed south Edmonds park on 232nd for over 20 years. Here is some information about this area from the perspective of a neighbor.

– 232nd is the drivers’ cut through route to South Edmonds neighborhoods, Firdale Village, Hickman Park, and Richmond Beach for those who want to avoid the traffic lights at 100th/Highway 104. So it’s more heavily traveled than most other residential streets in south Edmonds. It is getting even more traffic since the stop light was installed on Highway 104/232nd in 2022.

– Only a few parking spaces are proposed at the park. For the safety of pedestrians that are park visitors, the cost of a walkway along 232nd should be added to the estimated construction costs of a park.

– The existing houses on the parcels were built in 1936 and 1952. The cost of asbestos abatement should be added to the demolition cost estimate for the existing structures.

– There is a system of trails in the green belt between Madrona School and the old elementary school to its west. See the satellite image (above) to compare this established trail system outlined in blue with the proposed park location outlined in red. This site near Madrona school has parking available in the school lot, but very little parking would be available at the proposed park location. These existing trails are accessible from either 235th Place Southwest or 236th and are a trail network at least five times larger than would be in the proposed park.

– The developer of new homes in Esperance built a small publicly accessible children’s playground in 2022 at the corner of 232nd and 231st Place Southwest. This playground is available now to the apartment dwellers along Hwy 104 in the vicinity of the proposed park.

The proposed park location will serve homeowners who already have a backyard for recreation, and apartment and condo dwellers on Highway 104 who can use the Esperance playground on 231st Place. The city should be realistic about the number of apartment and condo dwellers who will walk uphill or cross busy, noisy Highway 104 to reach a small greenbelt at the proposed park location. The new park’s vision as unimproved land is redundant with the available large greenbelt on school property that is less than one-quarter mile away. The new park might be very lightly used.

My perspective is that the park land acquisition effort be focused on the Highway 99 corridor since thousands of new housing units are planned for in the Planned Action’s Final Environmental Impact Statement (3,325 new housing units by 2035). The purchase price of property near Highway 99 will probably be significantly more than the current funds in the CIP/CFP for land acquisition, so the funding shortfall needs to be addressed in the Edmonds City Council’s budgeting process.

The Edmonds Parks Department rule of a half-mile walk to a park is not reasonable when the scenario is walking with two to three children who are carrying a ball and or pushing a bike/scooter from an apartment home on the east side of Highway 99 to reach the west side of Highway 99 (or vice versa). Finetune that rule and plan for park space that is on the same side of Highway 99 as the resident for whom you want to provide park space.

When we think about the whole suite of needs that the city aspires to meet, affordable housing is always near the top of the list. This property is better suited to be a cottage housing development rather than a little park. HASCO (Housing Authority of Snohomish County) told the council a couple years ago when the Edmonds Citizen Housing Commission’s recommendations were presented that one of their biggest constraints was available land. Maybe the family trust that is selling the two parcels would be interested in selling to HASCO. The family seems to have some altruism motivation by selecting the city’s offer over an offer from a private developer. The City of Edmonds should take this opportunity to broker a broader discussion with the seller, HASCO and regional philanthropies that support affordable housing about possible uses of this land.

— By Theresa Hollis

Theresa Hollis lives in Edmonds.