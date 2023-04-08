Reader view: Leave tree-removal decisions to homeowners

The following was sent to members of the Edmonds City Council. It’s being republished here at the author’s request.

Residents of Washington for the most part are tree-huggers. If and when they make a decision to remove a tree, one that is threatening their homes and their personal safety, or has become so large that it is obviously “the wrong tree in the wrong environment,” they do so reluctantly. As I have witnessed from living in Edmonds most of my life and selling properties here for almost 38 years, this is never a hastily made decision.

However, trees like all living things have a life span and one only has to walk in any of our local forested parks like Hutt, Yost or Pine Ridge to witness the damage caused when a tree, or part of a tree, succumbs to age, storms or gravity. Unless the city is prepared to finance property loss and maybe worse, the loss of a resident’s life, they need to continue to allow the owners of personal property to make these difficult decisions — without the expense and over-reaching input of bureaucrats who have no business forcing their prejudiced views on any of us.

I have witnessed this city removing trees, in fact entire borders of trees, that with maturity are encroaching on city sidewalks and streets. Public spaces remain under the jurisdiction of city officials, but unless a tree is located in an environmentally sensitive area we must not allow government to take away our decisions on property that we maintain, beautify, and pay taxes and insurance on. That is our private domain and no business of adherents of the liberal cesspool that believe they have the right to reach their tentacles into all aspects of our private lives. That is a true snapshot of the loss of freedom.

By Debbie McCallum

Debbie McCallum lives in Edmonds.