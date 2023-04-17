Reader view: Remembering Rosalynn Sumners’ World Figure Skating Championship in 1983

Watching the World Figure Skating Championships on TV a couple of weeks ago brought back wonderful memories of 1983 when our own Rosalynn Sumners won the Ladies’ World Championship in Helsinki, Finland. She and her longtime coach, Lorraine Borman, both lived in Edmonds and our city — actually, the whole state –celebrated in grand style!

Mayor Harve Harrison and I organized the largest parade in our city’s history, and the special event was attended by mayors from throughout the state, including Seattle Mayor Charles Royer, Gov. and Mrs. John Spelllman, Bruce Agnew and other dignitaries.

Aware that Rosalynn’s main competitor, Elaine Zayak, had a street named after her in Paramus, NJ, I thought, “we can do that.” I did a brief presentation before the Edmonds City Council and they gave 5th Avenue the honorary name of Rosalynn Sumners Boulevard. Six or seven signs are still here, from Main Street south.

No one had ever heard of Edmonds, so when People magazine did a story on Elaine Zayak because she could do seven triple jumps in the free skate, I thought, “Hm-m, Rosalynn can do seven triple jumps!”

With Roz gaining more national attention (she was on her way to her third gold medal at U.S. Nationals and her dream of skating at the 1984 Olympics about to come true), People wasn’t the only media to discover Edmonds. We welcomed HBO, Time magazine, ABC Wide World of Sports, Seventeen, and more. Even Muppet magazine had a picture of Gonzo (I think) holding a Rosalynn Sumners Boulevard sign.

The biggest sign of all, however, was a billboard on Highway 99 with a picture of Roz skating at the World Championships and a “Thank You” from Seattle.

As her birthday is this coming week, I’d like to add my “Thank you for the memories, Rosalynn,” and also to her great coach, Lorraine, who guided a talented 7-year-old to three National titles, a World championship and an Olympic Silver Medal.

— By Barbara Kindness

The author owns Edmonds-based Barbara Kindness Communications.