Reader view: South Edmonds needs a working park; say no to proposed land purchase

Angie Feser, Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Human Services Director, gave an introduction at the Edmonds City Council meeting of March 21, 2023 about what she termed a “fast-moving project” to add a park in South Edmonds. This interested me, as I have lived blocks from this property — located at 9302-9306 232nd St. S.W. — for 45 years. Ms. Feser’s objective is laudable, as the PROS (Parks, Recreation and Open Space) Plan’s number-one project recommendation (page 114) is to pursue acquisitions to fill park system gaps. The first action item within that is to acquire property in underserved areas, e.g. South Edmonds and the SR 99 Corridor.

I believe the city should reconsider this proposal, scrutinizing it for these reasons:

1) This proposal will add, at a cost of $1.3 million for an acre of land plus development costs, what will be in effect a 1-acre micro nature reserve with little to no utility as a park. I don’t think this is the park addition in South Edmonds envisioned in the PROS Plan.

2) While adding a miniature nature reserve is not a bad thing in itself, I fear that pursuing this project may be a distraction, diverting attention from the major goal of adding an authentic working park in this area. Adding this feature along 232nd Street Southwest may make it unlikely that the city will return to this neighborhood in the short or medium term to create a fully functional park that has been needed here for many years.

Limited Functionality, Lack of Utility

Director Feser described the installation as having these features:

– Conservation, not park use, is frankly the basic, primary objective, with an interest in retaining large trees and dense canopy.

– The property will be for “passive use” and will not be a “destination park.”

– Property may possibly get a restroom and small playground, no large amenities.

– Grant funding restrictions to foster conservation require that the property have no more than 10 percent impervious surfaces. Thus, the total footprint(s) for a parking lot, restroom, playground, walking paths, picnic table and benches, etc., cannot exceed 1/10th of 1 acre.

Problems with Accessibility

Parking: The property will afford limited ADA (permit) parking for visitors with mobility challenges; there will be no parking on the site for the general population. Parking along the perimeter of the park, especially 232nd Street Southwest, is not possible.

Pedestrian Access: Access will be by foot traffic, per Director Feser. Known as the Hurst property, it is hemmed in on three sides by single-family residences. Neighbors will be able to walk into the park only along the north border (30 yards long) along 232nd Street Southwest; there can be no access from the east, south or west. Neighbors wanting in from those directions will have to walk all around to the north side. While pedestrian access to the property along this street is possible, it is not ideal, especially for young people traveling a street with increasing traffic and without sidewalks. The Hurst land is located in the interior of a residential area bordered by 92nd and 96th Avenues West, four blocks east to west. It is also bordered by 232nd and 234th Streets Southwest, two blocks north to south. Thus this rectangular tract contains eight square blocks, with a walk around the perimeter equaling 0.7 mile. While pedestrian access will be easier for residents along the north border, walkers coming from all other directions will have a significant trek on foot to get to the entrance.

Concerns with Security and Maintenance

The property is a long (north to south) and narrow (east to west) swath. It would be akin, in a house, to a windowless interior den at the end of a long hall. The main body of the property is not visible from the outside, certainly not from the streets. Dense vegetation will be retained. Security is heightened in parks by thinning vegetation to allow visibility. Monitoring and patrolling the Hurst property will be difficult. The locale could easily become a haven for illicit activities and vandalism, especially in the twilight hours, possibly affecting the adjacent neighbors.

Diverting Attention from PROS Plan’s Priority to Develop a South Edmonds Park:

Director Feser noted this is one of the poorest neighborhoods in Edmonds and has been without a park for years. Edmonds south of Highway 104 needs a bona fide park of sufficient size to serve the active recreational needs of residents. A park like Sierra, Hickman or Seaview — at 5.5 to 6 acres, with a wide range of amenities — is needed, not a 1-acre “passive use” installation. The Hurst proposal will only add a tiny “Bloedel Reserve” here, possibly delaying any effort to address the longstanding need for a usable park. Please refocus attention on a large, working park.

— By Larry Williamson

Larry Williamson lives in South Edmonds