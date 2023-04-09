Ready, set, scramble: Kids dash for eggs during annual Edmonds hunt

Volunteers Anita, left, and Linda, right — along with bunnies Kaden and Ryan — are ready to help hand out treats to children.
Edmonds-Woodway High School Key Club volunteer Lenna, prepares to lay out candy and eggs for the first group of egg hunt participants.
The Foran family arrives just in time for their first egg hunt.
The 3- and 4-year-olds make a dash for the eggs.
Kids in the 5-, 6- and 7-year-old age bracket scramble in search of the eggs with a ticket.
The 9- and 10-year- olds make quick work of gathering the eggs
Lucy drops an egg in her tote as mom Sarah Croft and Bunny Kaden look on.
Sloane models the Easter egg tattoo she received at the tattoo table.
Karen and Pat wait for three winners to claim their golden ticket prizes.
James smiles after spending time in the cab of the South County Fire truck.

The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt for kids ages 3 to 10 years old at the Frances Anderson Center playfield Saturday morning. Kids scrambled for chocolate eggs, candy and prizes, and also enjoyed other activities, including photos with the Easter Bunny and a tour of South County Fire equipment.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

 

