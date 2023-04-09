Ready, set, scramble: Kids dash for eggs during annual Edmonds hunt

The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt for kids ages 3 to 10 years old at the Frances Anderson Center playfield Saturday morning. Kids scrambled for chocolate eggs, candy and prizes, and also enjoyed other activities, including photos with the Easter Bunny and a tour of South County Fire equipment.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
