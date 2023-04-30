Reminder: Celebration of Life for Bob Throndsen May 7

A Celebration of Life for longtime Edmonds resident and veteran journalist Robert (Bob) Throndsen is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7 in the Great Hall at Edmonds-Woodway High School.
Throndsen — who died Feb. 4 — retired in 2012 after a 34-year career with KOMO News. He began writing for the My Neighborhood News Network family of publications — My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today — in 2019.
Edmonds-Woodway High School is located at 7600 212th St. S.W. in Edmonds.
