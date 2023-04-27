Reminder: Edmonds Earth Fair, final winter market Saturday, April 29

The City of Edmonds is inviting the public to attend two city-sponsored events this Saturday, April 29. The Edmonds Earth Fair is taking place at the Frances Anderson Center from noon to 3:30 p.m. and the final winter market of the season will run from 10 am. to 3 p.m. in front of city hall,

At the Edmonds Earth Fair, attendees can interactively engage in learning how to reduce their climate impact. Hands-on activities and vendor booths will focus on the commitment to reducing carbon footprints, addressing waste and making earth-friendly lifestyle changes.

Vendors on hand will include Ridwell, Republic Services, Sound Disposal, Zero Waste Washington, WSU Master Gardeners, and the Edmonds College Triton food truck.

The last winter market of 2023 will take place on 5th Avenue North between Main and Bell Streets. Local vendors will be offering a wide range of items including artisan packaged food, jewelry and locally made home items. Follow City of Edmonds Markets at https://www.facebook.com/edmondsholidaymarket for more details.