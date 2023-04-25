Retro goods, original style: Camp Vintage opens in downtown Edmonds

If you just don’t have enough cool old things in your life — maybe a 1970s satin Olympia Beer jacket, an old Coleman camping lantern or a mid-century Pyrex mixing bowl set — a new shop in Edmonds aims to scratch that vintage goods itch. And maybe help save the planet a little at the same time.

Camp Vintage opened April 22, Earth Day, at 122 4th Ave. S. The owners are Logan and Christine Harris, who described themselves in a press release as “a couple of passionate junkers that are leveling up from more than a decade of antique mall booth selling to opening their own store. “

Logan Harris said Camp Vintage will focus on authentic vintage goods, not reproductions, and will feature a rough-hewn mix of industrial, nautical, old toys, mid-century modern, rusty farm items, yard art, books, advertising, maps, globes, tools, salvage, vinyl records, gas and oil, beer and sports collectibles, and other quirky treasures.

“We’re all about rescuing funky or useful old objects and getting them in the hands of folks that will love them all over again,” he said. “Whether from nostalgia, a sense of original style, how they are well made, and how they are eco-friendly, vintage goods are experiencing a revival of sorts. And we want to complement a fantastic downtown Edmonds store and restaurant scene by delivering a fun, retro shopping experience in this great old house.”

The Camp Vintage location is in the 1906 bungalow that housed Bountiful Home for 15 years and before that, The Weed Lady. Next door is the Edmonds Hobby Shop, in operation Rich and Roger Hunt since the early 1970s.

“It’s a privilege to set up ‘Camp’ here and we can’t thank Rich and Roger, as well as Todd Waddell (Bountiful Home proprietor), enough for their support,” said Christine Harris. “We embrace a sense of responsibility to protect this historic structure that is so treasured by the community.”

How did the couple come up with the name “Camp?”

“We just wanted to capture a feel-good vibe of well-being, nostalgia, time slowing down, freedom, adventure, embracing the outdoors, making friends…except with no mosquitos,” Christine Harris said.