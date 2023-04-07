Roger Pence announces candidacy for Edmonds City Council Position 1

Former Edmonds Planning Board member and chair Roger Pence has announced he is running for Position 1 on the Edmonds City Council.

The seat was held by longtime Councilmember Kristiana Johnson, who died last year. The city council appointed former Councilmember Dave Teitzel to fill the vacancy, but he has decided to not seek election to the final two years of the term.

Teitzel is endorsing Pence for the Position 1 seat.

Pence’s campaign kickoff is at downtown Edmonds’ Cafe Louvre, 210 5th Ave. S., on Wednesday, April 12, from 5 – 7 p.m. Invitations are being extended to friends, family, supporters and those who want to learn more about Pence.’s candidacy. Teitzel will make introductions about 5:30 p.m., and then Pence will talk and take questions in a town hall-style format.

“My primary focus is on communications, how city hall needs to do much better communicating with citizens,” Pence said. “It’s troubling to keep hearing about elected officials not responding to phone calls and emails. Elected officials have an obligation to communicate with their constituents, and I will fulfill that obligation, returning calls and personal emails within 24 hours.

“I actually like and enjoy talking with people about public issues. I will be accessible. I’m retired and have the time, will take the time to meet with people. I expect to continue occupying coffee shops around Edmonds. I will not be hard to find,” he continued.

Pence graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in political science. Now retired, his career included staff work for the Washington State Legislature in Olympia, where he was clerk for the House Committee on Local Government. He also served as a public information officer, where he said he learned early on the importance of elected officials communicating clearly and honestly with their constituents.

Much of Pence’s career was in public transportation in King County. He was a planner at Seattle Metro Transit, working on bus service improvements and small capital projects. He retired from Sound Transit, where he did community outreach during design and construction phases of the Link light rail project.

“I like town halls,” Pence said, adding it’s frustrating at council and planning board meetings “to have three minutes to make a public comment, but never hearing a response from officials on the dais.

“At town hall events, citizens have the opportunity to not only ask questions but also get answers from elected officials,” he said. “I will conduct town halls at least quarterly, inviting the mayor and other councilmembers also. All eight of us should be there hearing questions and comments and responding the best we can.”

Another focus for Pence will be to encourage an overhaul of the city’s website. “It’s very user unfriendly, difficult to navigate, and many project pages are out of date,” he said. “The website should be citizens’ go-to place for both basic and detailed information about city government.”

Regarding other issues, Pence said that the City of Edmonds must retain control over its zoning. “We do need to accommodate reasonable levels of growth in coming years, but upzoning single-family neighborhoods is a poor way to do it,” he said. “Planning for density requires better public involvement focused on more walkable neighborhoods where people have convenient access to shops and stores and public transit.”

Pence also said he supports “the vision of One Edmonds, one city from Lake Ballinger to the Bowl, from the county line to Meadowdale. Edmonds has begun to correct previous neglect of the Highway 99 corridor, and I will continue to support such improvements.”

Edmonds will be adopting a new Comprehensive Plan by the end of 2024, and Pence said he will work to ensure “maximum citizen participation in the creation of that plan. Both the planning board and the city council will play key roles in the plan’s development. This new plan will guide Edmonds’ future; we have to get it right.”

Pence and his wife Alison raised their four children in Seattle and moved to Edmonds seven years ago. They live in a condo in south Edmonds.

The campaign website is not yet operational but Pence can be reached at rdpence@comcast.net.