‘Sailing Adventure to Tahiti’ topic of latest Edmonds Author and Lecture event May 11

Twin brothers Daniel and Dave Johnson recap achievment of their teenage dream — sailing 14,000 miles to French Polynesia and home on boat they built — and the life lessons it taught them during the latest Edmonds Author and Lecture Series presentation “Sailing Adventure to Tahiti.” The event will run from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

Edmonds resident Daniel Johnson is the president and CEO of the Edmonds Waterfront Center. At age 17, he and his twin brother Dave set a goal to sail to Tahiti. After three-and-a-half years of juggling school, track, work and construction of a 40-foot fiberglass sailboat, they set sail from Shelton on Aug. 19, 1979 and after many misadventures made landfall in the South Pacific on Jan. 10, 1980.

“The experience shaped who I am today,” Johnson recalled in an earlier story. “We learned self-reliance. If something breaks at sea, you either fix it or do without.”

All are invited to enjoy an evening of photos, journal entries and stories of the 11-month adventure that changed their lives. Tickets, at $7.50 each, are available here or at the door.