Save the date: Edmonds in Bloom to host Kids Plant event May 13

Edmonds in Bloom is hosting its Kids Plant event at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event provides kids with an opportunity to create a floral design in a beach pail as a gift to give to a loved one. Volunteers will assist kids as they select their pails, apply stickers and select their flowers for planting.

The Kids Plant booth will be in the center of the market on Bell Street and fifth Avenue North. A cash donation of $10 is appreciated to offset the cost of materials.

For more information, visit edmondsinbloom.org.