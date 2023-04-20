Scene in Edmonds: Beach buddies

As photographer Julia Wiese walked along Olympic Beach Wednesday, she noticed a boy named Max digging a hole. A few minutes later, she walked back and was surprised to see the boy’s sister Remi buried halfway in the sand. Ask how he managed the task so quickly, Max explained: “I dug a hole and I told Remi to come over here and she jumped right in!”
