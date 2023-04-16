Scene in Edmonds: Busy, busy

Joe Scordino shared this shot of a beaver at the site of the freshwater restoration project that he is coordinating at the Edmonds Marsh, along Highway 104. Scordino said it’s the first time he’s seen a beaver at the marsh “and especially at the ‘new’ freshwater habitat created by community volunteers.”
