Scene in Edmonds: Coming and going Posted: April 15, 2023 8 The first cruise ship of the season — the Norwegian Bliss bound for Juneau, Alaska — passed by Edmonds about 5:20 p.m. Saturday to a backdrop of the Olympic Mountains shrouded in clouds. (Photo by Julia Wiese) A cargo ship as seen from the Edmonds waterfront. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) A flock of Brandt geese takes off from Edmonds’ Marina Beach. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
