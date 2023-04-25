Scene in Edmonds: Fish frenzy

During her walk on the Edmonds Fishing Pier Monday, Julia Wiese noticed a strange movement in the water: it was a school of thousands of tiny fish. “The school moved in a murmuration, jumping out of the water in a group every once in a while,” she said.
