Scene in Edmonds: Forest Flame 4 mins ago 3 Forest Flame andromeda’s new foliage emerges fiery red in the early spring, turning to pink then to dark green in summer. White, bell-shaped flowers adorn the shrub in early spring as well. — Photo by Sharon O’Brien
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.