Scene in Edmonds: Hail can’t stop these student scientists

2 hours ago 13
Audrey Gibson and Kendall Asay collecting data with hail in their hair. (Photos courtesy Joe Scordino)
Percy Bone and Nathan Zeon enduring the hail storm to get data.

While collecting scientific data at the Edmonds Marsh restoration site on Saturday, students with the Edmonds Stream Team got caught in the hailstorm. Although the pea-sized ice pellets hurt when they hit faces and ears, students were diligent in getting the necessary data collected anyway, advisor Joe Scordino said. You can also watch a brief video of the hail here.

