Scene in Edmonds: Hail can’t stop these student scientists

While collecting scientific data at the Edmonds Marsh restoration site on Saturday, students with the Edmonds Stream Team got caught in the hailstorm. Although the pea-sized ice pellets hurt when they hit faces and ears, students were diligent in getting the necessary data collected anyway, advisor Joe Scordino said. You can also watch a brief video of the hail here.
