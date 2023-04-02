Scene in Edmonds: Hailstorm takes spring by surprise Posted: April 1, 2023 6 Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe Photo by Rebecca Anderson A brief hailstorm descended on Edmonds Saturday, unleashing icy pellets on unsuspecting walkers and spring blossoms.
April Fool! LOL
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.