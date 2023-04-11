Scene in Edmonds: Just ducky weather at the marsh

It was a certainly a day meant for ducks at the Edmonds Marsh Monday, with constant rain, photographer Michael Lowell notes. “Here are a few shots of my rainy-day wanderings around the marsh area,” he says. “A few Canadian geese out in the far back but otherwise just lots of ducks enjoying the spring rain, a few Gadwalls were grazing to the east by the lookout. Most hung around the reeds foraging in the rain.”