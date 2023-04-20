Scene in Edmonds: Lemonade stand with a twist

Last Friday, photographer Bob Sears came across three boys on Olympic Avenue with their own take on a “food truck.” That’s Brandon and Ryland sitting on the truck and Andrew handling lemonade sales.
