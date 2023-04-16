Scene in Edmonds: Lions Club conducts sight and hearing tests

Members of the Edmonds Lions Club visited the Edmonds Waterfront Center last week to perform free hearing and sight tests. All Lions club volunteers receive training on the equipment used for the exams.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.