Scene in Edmonds: Preparing the Marine Touch Tank

On her walk Monday, photographer Julie Wiese spotted Emma Schumacher, interpretive specialist for the City of Edmonds Parks and Recreation Discovery Programs, filling buckets with seawater for the city’s Marine Touch Tank.

Located at the Olympic Beach Visitor Station, 200 Admiral Way at the base of the Edmonds Fishing Pier, the touch tank has been closed for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be open this year from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Visitors can interact with marine animals that make their home in the 75-gallon touch tank for the season.

The Discovery Programs’ mission is to provide interpretive and environmental education opportunities for Edmonds residents, school-age children and visitors to the city’s parks and beaches; and to promote stewardship of Puget Sound, its shorelines and the surrounding watershed.