Scene in Edmonds: Rub-a-dub-dub

In this case, the tub is Puget Sound and these three mermaids are among many who come down to the Edmonds waterfront well before sunrise to take a dip in the cool, clear, refreshing water.
Here is a version of the original song published in 1825:
“Hey! rub-a-dub, ho! rub-a-dub, three maids in a tub, And who do you think were there? The butcher, the baker, and the candlestick-maker, And all of them gone to the fair.”
== Photo and story by Sharon O’Brien
