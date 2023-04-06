Scene in Edmonds: Rub-a-dub-dub

In this case, the tub is Puget Sound and these three mermaids are among many who come down to the Edmonds waterfront well before sunrise to take a dip in the cool, clear, refreshing water.

Here is a version of the original song published in 1825:

“Hey! rub-a-dub, ho! rub-a-dub, three maids in a tub, And who do you think were there? The butcher, the baker, and the candlestick-maker, And all of them gone to the fair.”

== Photo and story by Sharon O’Brien