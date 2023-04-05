Scene in Edmonds: Tuesday on the waterfront Posted: April 4, 2023 0 Photo by Sharon O’Brien Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Lee Lageschulte It was a sunny and cold spring Tuesday on the Edmonds waterfront, but apparently not cold enough to deter sand castle building.
