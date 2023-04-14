Scene nearby: Edmonds Petanque Club visits Innis Arden 5 hours ago 1 Edmonds Petanque Cub members were invited to play at the Innis Arden courts in Richmond Beach Friday. Club President Jack McHenry said he welcomed the opportunity while waiting for play on the new Edmonds Civic Park courts, set to open this summer. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.