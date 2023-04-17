Scene nearby: Tulip fields in bloom

Edmonds-based photographer Julia Wiese visited the Roozengaarde tulip fields near Mount Vernon Sunday. Tickets are $15 for those ages 3 and over; free admissionn for anyone 2 and younger. Parking is included in the entrance fee.
For more information, visit www.tulips.com
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.