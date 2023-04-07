Seaview Elementary students engage in Penny Wars to raise $5K for Clothes for Kids

Using a fundraising campaign called Penny Wars, Seaview Elementary raised $5,362.72 for Clothes for Kids, which provides school wardrobes for local children in need..

Coordinated by Seaview PTA’s Tanya Hauser, Sue Lopez and Bridget Laneuville, each Seaview grade was pitted against each other in a friendly competition to see which grade could raise the most money for Clothes for Kids. But there was a twist — pennies and checks earned points for their grade, but nickels, dimes, quarters and cash counted as negative points, meaning you could even sabotage the other classes.

Paul, a second grader at Seaview, described Penny Wars as an insane rollercoaster ride. According to him, his class started the week on a high note, holding onto the top spot, only to get targeted by their competitors and ending up at the bottom of the leaderboard.

“Our class came up with a good strategy — we held onto all our pennies until the very last day of Penny Wars, and guess what? We won!” said Emily, a Seaview fifth grader.

“Despite the shenanigans, the Seaview Sharks showed incredible enthusiasm and went above and beyond to make the Penny Wars campaign a roaring success,” an announcement from the Seaview PTA said. “Every student, member of the PTA, and everyone else involved should give themselves a well-deserved round of applause for their dedication and commitment to helping those in need.”