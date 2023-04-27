Selena Killin announces candidacy for Edmonds Port Commission

Educator, small business owner and Ph.D candidate Selena Killin announced Wednesday she is running for Port of Edmonds commissioner in the 2023 election.

Killin is seeking the at large position now held by longtime Port Commissioner Jim Orvis, who is retiring.

She said her experience as a small business owner in Edmonds — she owns J.C. Killin Contractors — means she can create, advocate and plan for sustainable economic success. Killin is also completing a research Ph.D program at the University of Washington.

Killin cites her strong leadership, communication and collaboration skills – as well as an analytical research approach — as strengths she would bring to the Port of Edmonds and its planned facility improvement projects.

“The passion I have for this community will be evident in meaningful ways when given the chance to create partnerships, preserve our waterfront and innovate with our incredible port commissioners,” she said.

The Port of Edmonds is an independently governed special-purpose district established to promote economic development. The port was created by voters in 1948 and opened the Edmonds Marina in 1962. It provides the only public boating access in the highly populated 30-mile stretch between Seattle’s Shilshole Bay and the Port of Everett. The Port is governed by a five-member board of commissioners, who are elected by the voters for a four-year term. The Port District consists of Woodway and portions of the City of Edmonds.

To learn more about Killin, visit www.selenakillin.com or send an email to elect.selenakillin@gmail.com.





