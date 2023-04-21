Silent auction fundraiser for Westgate Elementary April 24-28

The Westgate Elementary School Parent Student Organization (PSO) is hosting a silent auction fundraiser April 24-28.

All funds raised will support the entire school body with enrichment programs, grants for teachers and school supplies. It’s estimated that school supplies for the 2023-2024 school year will be $8,500. In addition, with the closure of the Woodway kindergarten campus at the end of this school year, an additional $10,000 will be needed for kindergarten supplies.

Bidding begins on Monday April 24 at 7 a.m. and closes on Friday April 28 at 7 p.m.