Silent auction fundraiser for Westgate Elementary April 24-28

The Westgate Elementary School Parent Student Organization (PSO) is hosting a silent auction fundraiser April 24-28.
All funds raised will support the entire school body with enrichment programs, grants for teachers and school supplies. It’s estimated that school supplies for the 2023-2024 school year will be $8,500. In addition, with the closure of the Woodway kindergarten campus at the end of this school year, an additional $10,000 will be needed for kindergarten supplies.
Bidding begins on Monday April 24 at 7 a.m. and closes on Friday April 28 at 7 p.m.
You can learn more and bid at this link.
