Single-car DUI crash results in road closure, power outage on 100th Ave W Sunday

Edmonds police responded to DUI collision Sunday afternoon involving a single vehicle that went through a fence and down an embankment in the 23400 block of 100th Avenue West.

The incident was reported at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said. While there were no injuries, power was disrupted to the area and the road was expected to be closed for the next four to eight hours, police said. The suspect — a woman in her 50s from Edmonds — was being evaluated at a local hospital and processed for DUI.

The PUD outage map showed 16 customers without power in the area Sunday afternoon.