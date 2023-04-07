Sounder train running for Sounders FC vs. St. Louis City SC April 8

Sound Transit’s Sounder train will be running for the Saturday,April 8 Sounders FC game vs. St. Louis City FC. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.
The special service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.
From the north, the inbound N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 4:45 p.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 5:44 p.m.
The return train departs 35 minutes after the conclusion of the game.
An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Sounders games is available at www.soundtransit.org/sounders.
