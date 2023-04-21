Sponsor spotlight: 2023 Green Edmonds

Edmonds is going green(er) for the second year during Earth Month. This April, we’re celebrating the daily eco-conscious actions of our local businesses. Ed! has partnered with the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, the City of Edmonds, and Edmonds Parks & Recreation in various ways throughout the city.

Look for the Green Edmonds window clings in participating downtown businesses highlighting their dedication to going green. And on April 22, grab a wildflower seed packet for your garden and a sticker for your reusable bottle when you bring your own container (BYOC) to shop at participating businesses. Be sure to think about your own eco-conscious pledges while you’re out.

Downtown Edmonds Businesses Pledging to Go Green(er)

Bench & Board

Bench & Board is working to source eco-friendly home and body products.

Crow

Crow pledges to continue working with local artists to reduce its carbon footprint. In-person drop-offs are way better than shipping from across the country (or the world!).

Edmonds Bookshop

Our downtown independent bookshop pledges to recycle books and packaging materials daily. And on Earth Day, they’ll offer customers who re-use an Edmonds Bookshop tote bag 5% off their purchase.

FIELD

Sustainability is one of FIELD’s core values. They use local blooms whenever possible, growing their own flowers from spring through fall and never using floral foam. FIELD will continue to seek out ways to reduce its impact on the environment while sharing its beautiful designs with our community.

HouseWares

HouseWares pledges to recycle packing materials and reuse paper goods for customer packing. They also pledge to donate clean packing materials to the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store.

Kelnero

Kelnero pledges to constantly identify opportunities to minimize waste and pollution in our practices and in our vendor partnerships.

Maize & Barley

Supporting local fisheries and farms practicing regenerative farming, organic and/or no spray, sustainable practices, and good husbandry are cornerstones of Maize & Barley’s business. Their team recycles and utilizes reusable and compostable containers. In lieu of blasting fossil fuels to warm you while you’re dining al fresco, Maize & Barley offers cozy blankets to warm you for your outside dining ventures!

Medicine Dance Counseling

Owner Leslie pledges to bring home all the compostable or recyclable containers that clients bring into session to put into her personal compost and recycling (her office doesn’t have recycling, unfortunately). She also pledges to bring her own personal containers for food and beverage she purchases wherever she goes.

Ombu Salon + Spa

Ombu pledges to purchase energy-efficient appliances and lighting. Their team consistently recycles their waste. They also purchased solar panels on the Frances Anderson Center and the Waterfront Center.

The Paper Feather

Jen pledges to responsibly source cardstock, materials, and products from suppliers focusing on recycled and eco-conscious practices.

Pear Tree Consignment

Pear Tree Consignment pledges to promote slow fashion by extending the life of high-quality clothing and accessories that have been gently pre-owned.

Rick Steves’ Europe

Rick Steves’ Europe recently renewed its Climate Smart Commitment, a self-imposed carbon tax that donates $30 for every traveler we take to Europe to climate-smart agriculture initiatives in the developing world. Many travelers have asked how to contribute to their Climate Smart Commitment program, so they’ve created an individual contribution option. Now, independent travelers can creatively mitigate the carbon caused by their travels and support our climate-smart commitment with a tax-deductible donation to Rick Steves’ fund at the National Philanthropic Trust.

Slate Salon + Spa

Slate pledges to recycle, reuse containers whenever possible, and offer green product options for customers.

Vinbero

​​Vinbero pledges to partner with winemakers and food producers that utilize low-intervention and sustainable production methods emphasizing community, environmental stewardship, and healthy products for our bodies and our environment.

Walnut Street Coffee

Walnut pledges to reduce single-use!

Additional participants: ARTspot, Chroma Salon and Spa, Fire & The Feast, The Market, Rogue, Salt & Iron, SanKai, Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina

Celebrate Earth Day with the City of Edmonds

On Saturday, April 22, several local groups (the City of Edmonds, The Edmonds Stewards, The Edmonds Tree Board, Sound Salmon Solutions, and other community volunteers) are coming together for a day of service. Join us! We’ll plant trees, restore habitats, and clean up our beaches. Learn more and plan your day here.

The Climate Champions Series

The City of Edmonds will introduce its 2023 Climate Action Plan through a series of events kicking off at the end of April highlighting different ways you can take actionable steps to help the environment. Keep the city’s What’s New page on refresh to stay in the know and pencil in the dates.

Show us how you’re going green! Add #greenedmonds to your public social media posts, and we’ll share them on our @edmondsdowntown Instagram and Facebook stories.

— By Whitney Popa