Sponsor spotlight: Celebrate April’s birthstone with Diamond Days at Cline Jewelers

The World’s Most Iconic Gemstone Gets a Month In the Spotlight

From James Bond films and Marilyn Monroe songs to the rock on your ring finger, show-stopping diamonds frequently take center stage in our art, culture and fashion. Royalty sport diamond-studded crowns, celebrities rock flowing diamond necklaces, and even we everyday folks rely on them to help us ask the most important question in our lives. Almost everyone will buy a diamond at some point in their lives, so it’s only natural that we spend the month of April celebrating these stunning stones.

We popped over to Cline Jewelers in Edmonds to chat with Andy Cline and his team of jewelry experts about the latest in diamond jewelry trends, find out how the store is celebrating Diamond Month, and better understand what makes diamonds so iconic.

“We look forward to April every year,” says Andy Cline, owner of Cline Jewelers. “As jewelers, we have a special respect for diamonds. Sourcing them, working with them, and selling them every day, we really come to appreciate just how incredible they are.”

While we’ll highlight a few extra-impressive diamond pieces in this article, Diamond Month gives you a great excuse to visit their showroom in downtown Edmonds and check out some gorgeous gemstones up close and in-person.

What Makes Diamonds So Special?

Across the globe, diamonds are synonymous with romance and beauty. But why and how did diamonds become so symbolic?

Andy Cline says, “Diamonds have this almost magical quality to them. You never forget the first time you see a diamond. The way they capture light, their sparkle and radiance–the beauty of a diamond is unparalleled. It’s unlike anything else that occurs in nature.” He adds: “Actually, I think the natural processes behind how diamonds grow have a lot to do with their appeal.”

It’s no wonder. Diamonds have a fascinating journey from the mine to your jewelry box. It takes hundreds of millions of years of high pressure and high temperatures to form a diamond. In fact, the diamonds being mined today are about a billion years old–meaning that they were taking shape well before the dinosaurs roamed the earth. Even after their mind-bogglingly long growth process, a shockingly small percentage of stones are jewelry-quality. Only about 20% of diamonds will ever be selected for use in jewelry, and an even smaller number are considered worthy of engagement or wedding rings. When you consider the diamond’s fantastic journey, you gain a new appreciation for the rarity of these gems.

Believe it or not, diamonds were not always the stone of choice among the rich and famous. For many years, emeralds were considered the gemstone of royalty. Only in the late 19th and early 20th century did they begin to take off in popularity. This is partially due to the rapid growth of diamond mining, and partially due to the success of diamond advertising campaigns like the famous post-WWII “Diamonds Are Forever” campaign from diamond manufacturer De Beers. It was around this time that diamonds began to permeate the culture: Marilyn Monroe’s song Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend was released in 1949. And naturally, the more celebrities and public figures began to wear diamonds, the more the rest of us wanted them, too.

Make a Style Statement With Diamond Jewelry

Obviously, there’s no better way to pay homage to the dazzling diamond than with a trip to your local jewelry store. At Cline Jewelers, they’ll be celebrating all month long. “We’ve got all kinds of special stuff going on throughout April,” Andy Cline says. “Through April 30, you can get 15% in-store credit back on every diamond purchase. We’re also encouraging people to come in and upgrade the diamonds they already own. You can trade-in any diamond stud earrings or engagement rings you previously purchased here and get 100% of their original value toward the price of a bigger diamond.”

Diamond Month is also a great time to purchase your bridal jewelry (romance is in the air, after all) or to experiment with jewelry restyling. Jewelry restyling allows you to take old diamond jewelry and redesign it into something new with the help of a custom design team like the one at Cline Jewelers. Of course, you can also check out Cline’s selection of in-store diamond jewelry as well, including lots of glittering diamond pendants, diamond stud earrings and diamond tennis bracelets.

Diamond Pendants

Instant glam is as easy as fastening a clasp when you’ve got a stunning diamond pendant like this one. It’s hard to imagine a more versatile piece of jewelry than a gold necklace featuring a diamond centerpiece. The sparkle and beauty of a diamond pendant adds eye-catching elegance to any outfit, making it perfect for formal events or everyday wear. A diamond pendant can be worn alone or layered with other necklaces, creating a stylish and fashionable look. They also make great investment pieces which, with proper care, can someday be passed down as family heirlooms. This particular yellow gold diamond pendant boasts an east-west oval diamond surrounded by a gorgeous halo of smaller diamonds for maximum radiance.

Diamond Stud Earrings

We said it’d be hard to think of a piece of jewelry as versatile as the diamond pendant, but we might have one: diamond studs! Diamond stud earrings are a classic and timeless piece of jewelry that are a must-have in any fashionista’s wardrobe. They are simple yet tasteful, and can be paired with other diamond jewelry or worn on their own as a stunning statement. Whether you choose a classic round or a more unique shape like these three-prong martini studs, diamond stud earrings are an essential accessory that will never go out of style. With their effortless beauty and versatility, diamond stud earrings are a perfect addition to any jewelry collection.

Diamond Tennis Bracelets

Game, set, match! Diamond tennis bracelets feature a series of sparkling diamonds arranged in a row, creating a dazzling display that is sure to draw attention. These bracelets first became popular in the early 20th century, when they were called infinity bracelets. However, they rocketed to true fame (and earned their name) after being sported by tennis superstar Chris Evert. This unique tennis bracelet features round diamonds in bezel settings. The yellow gold creates a striking contrast against each shimmering diamond and adds structure to the piece. It’s a subtle twist on a classic that’s sure to amplify any look. Make a lasting impression in a diamond tennis bracelet such as this one.

Shine With Cline: Your Edmonds Jewelers

Their long and storied history, rarity and impressive natural beauty put diamonds in a class all by themselves. There’s no gem like this one, and there’s no way to celebrate like visiting Cline Jewelers in Edmonds. Shop an extraordinary diamond inventory in-store, or start browsing diamond stud bracelets, diamond tennis bracelets and more to find the diamond jewelry of your dreams. Get the sparkle you deserve, just in time for spring, with a gift for yourself or a loved one in honor of Diamond Month.