Sponsor spotlight: Irons Brothers before and after — Queen Anne bathroom remodel

The owners of this 1918 home in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood were content with their main bathroom; however, it was no longer meeting their needs. They envisioned a space that looked amazing and kept up with their busy lifestyle.

Classic character with modern amenities was the goal. This small bathroom’s existing layout was undesirable for daily use. It had little storage and was cramped for two to comfortably get ready.

The homeowners partnered with our design + build team for their second remodel. This meant they were already on board with the planned disruption that construction causes. Their budget was tight and included salvage items to help with cost savings while maintaining the home’s charm.

Parking, deliveries and access can be difficult in Queen Anne. Thankfully, the homeowners allowed our use of their narrow driveway for our trade vehicles during the project’s duration.

Design changes to maximize and enhance the existing room’s layout included:

Relocating the toilet to the opposite wall

Reversing the door swing

Replacing the rarely used bathtub with a walk-in shower.

Moving the sink across to the corner

Other features:

Sliding glass shower enclosure (a last-minute onsite design change; eliminating door swings)

Custom cabinetry with lighting and storage. This furniture piece features a quartz countertop, smokey mirrors and decorative end panels.

Custom sink tile backsplash and a matching shower wall accent

Floor-to-ceiling shower tile installed with two custom-sized, built-in niches.

Adjustable handheld shower wand, offset shower valve and shower head.

Heated cork flooring

Enhanced toileting with remote controlled bidet seat

Salvaged items: (cost savings and decorative flair)

Sink, toilet, mirror and towel rack with bar

These busy professionals survived their second remodel — not a small task considering their schedule was impacted by some health precaution delays due to the fall COVID-19 season. Delays were minimized as much as possible, and the bathroom turned out beautifully.

— By Melissa Irons, operating and marketing manager

Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.